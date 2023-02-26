Watch Now
Barry Co. deputies investigating deadly crash

Posted at 7:28 PM, Feb 25, 2023
HASTINGS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Barry County Sheriff’s Office says a 25-year-old man died after crashing into a tree.

Deputies responded to E M 79 Highway near Quimby Road in Hastings Township just before 3 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators say the driver, a 25-year-old man from Vermontville, was driving east when he crossed the centerline, drove off the road and hit a tree.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says it’s not clear if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

