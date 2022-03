BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — An 82-year-old cyclist has died after crashing into a vehicle on M-43 in Barry County Friday.

The Barry County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened near Mary Lou Drive just before 3:30 p.m.

We’re told the northbound Barry County cyclist crashed into the back of the disabled vehicle, which was parked along the shoulder.

The man was airlifted to a hospital where he later died, deputies say.

The crash is currently under investigation.

