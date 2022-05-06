76-year-old man dies after hitting MDOT truck, crashing pickup into trees in Barry County

RUTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 76-year-old man is dead after hitting an MDOT truck and trailer with his pickup truck before crashing into several trees.

The Barry County Sheriff’s Office says Roland Ferris was driving a Ford F-150 northbound on M-43 Highway in Rutland Township Thursday afternoon when he hit an MDOT truck and trailer from behind.

The sheriff’s office says Ferris continued north on M-43 and the MDOT truck turned into a parking lot.

Shortly after that, deputies say Ferris failed to navigate a curve north of Tillotson Lake Road and his pickup truck left the roadway, traveled several hundred feet before crashing into several trees.

The sheriff’s office says witnesses removed Ferris from the truck and started CPR until first responders arrived and took over. Ferris was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The crash is still under investigation.

