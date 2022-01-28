7-year-old boy dies after being run over by bulldozer in Barry County

MAPLE GROVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police are investigating the accidental death of a 7-year-old who was run over by a bulldozer in Barry County.

Michigan State Police say the deadly accident happened on Thursday around 5:30 p.m. when the 7-year-old boy and his father were working with heavy machinery in a field near their home in Maple Grove Township.

According to troopers, the 7-year-old boy was riding on a trailer being pulled by a bulldozer. Troopers say the boy fell from the trailer and was run over by the bulldozer.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name has not yet been released.

Police say they are still investigating the deadly accident.