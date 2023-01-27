62-year-old killed in three-car crash near Hastings

RUTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person passed away after a three-car crash on a highway just east of Hastings.

Deputies say the crash unfolded on M-37 near Whitmore Road in Rutland Township on Friday afternoon.

Around 1:00 p.m., a Chevy was traveling east on the highway when it veered left of the centerline, striking an oncoming Ford van.

Then, a GMC crashed into the Chevy before halting.

Deputies say the drivers of the GMC and the Chevy came away with minimal injuries.

However, the driver of the van had fatal injuries. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

He is identified as a 62-year-old man from Jenison.

Deputies are still investigating the crash, but they do believe alcohol is a factor.

