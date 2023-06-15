400 hay bales scorched in Prairieville Township barn fire

PRAIRIEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Crews from multiple fire departments responded to a heavy barn fire in Prairieville Township Wednesday afternoon.

The Prairieville Township Fire Department (PTFD) says the fire happened on 3 Mile Road west of Enzian Road at around 4:30 p.m.

We’re told 400 hay bales caught fire and farming equipment sustained burn damage.

No one was hurt, but it is not yet known what started the fire.

Fire officials say community members assisted in the response by bringing in three large-sized excavators and two Bobcats.

It took around 135,000 gallons of water over the span of seven hours to put out the fire, according to PTFD.

Firefighters extend their gratitude to Lifecare Ambulance and fire departments from Gun Plain Township, Hastings, Hickory Corners, Orangeville, Delton and Thornapple for their help.

