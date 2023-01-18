2 Freeport teens seriously hurt in Barry County crash

THORNAPPLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two Freeport teens are seriously hurt after a crash in Barry County Wednesday morning.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says the crash happened at roughly 7 a.m. in Thornapple Township.

We’re told a Chevy Tahoe drove south along Bender Road when it left the road and hit a tree.

Both occupants, aged 16 and 18, became trapped inside the car and needed to be removed by first responders, according to troopers. They were taken to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in serious condition, but authorities say they are expected to survive.

MSP credits Thornapple Township Emergency Services, the Barry County Sheriff’s Office and Caledonia Fire & Rescue for their assistance.

The crash remains under investigation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube