11-year-old boy among 2 seriously hurt in Barry County crash

RUTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people are seriously hurt after a crash in Rutland Township Friday morning.

The Barry County Sheriff’s Office says a black Chevrolet Impala drove west on Heath Road when it ran past a stop sign on M-37 and into the path of a white Nissan Pathfinder.

Deputies say the Impala hit the Pathfinder on the passenger’s side.

We’re told a 17-year-old female and an 11-year-old boy, both from Alto, were transported to Butterworth Hospital in a helicopter for serious injuries.

The Nissan driver was taken to a local hospital via ambulance for undisclosed injuries, authorities say.

