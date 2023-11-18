Passenger killed in northwestern Barry County collision

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — A woman has died after a Saturday morning traffic accident.

The Michigan State Police said that at 10:20 a.m. Saturday troopers from its Wayland Post responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Patterson Road and 140th Avenue near Middleville in Thornapple Township in far northwestern Barry County. The investigation revealed that an Audi driven by a 19-year-old male was westbound on Patterson when the driver stopped at the stop sign at 140th and proceeded on, but failed to yield the right of way to a southbound Jeep driven by a 31-year-old woman, and the two vehicles collided.

A 21-year-old woman who was a passenger in the Audi suffered critical injuries. She was transported to Metro Health in Byron Center where she later died.

After the crash the intersection was closed to traffic and troopers asked motorists to use alternate routes.

