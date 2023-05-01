1 dead following attempted U-turn in Rutland Township

RUTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Hastings man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Rutland Township Monday morning.

The Barry County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) says the crash happened before 10:30 a.m. near Rork Road on M-37.

We’re told the crash involved two northbound vehicles — a Jeep Wrangler and a Chevy Malibu. The Malibu tried to make a U-turn at the shoulder when it pulled into the Jeep’s path.

The impact sent the two vehicles into a nearby ditch, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say the 41-year-old Chevy driver was pronounced dead on the scene. The Jeep driver – a 48-year-old Middleville woman – was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is currently under investigation.

BCSO credits dispatchers, the Michigan DNR, MDOT, Goldsworthy’s Towing, Mercy EMS, the Hastings Fire Department, Thornapple Township EMS and Michigan State Police for their assistance.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube