Barley, BBQ, and Beats returns to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Barley, BBQ, and Beats returned to Grand Rapids on Saturday. The annual event hosted by Hospice of Michigan helps raise money for the non-profit's Open Access program.

"There's live music, there's all Michigan barbecue vendors and all local distillers that have made craft cocktails that our guests can enjoy," said Marcy Hillary, vice president of Hospice of Michigan.

The event was created in 2016 and raises money for people needing end of life care, but can't afford it.

"One of the things I also just really love about hospice care is that not only do we take care of a patient and their family, it's really a family of volunteers and a family of supporters," Hillary told FOX 17.

Not only did the event bring the community together, it featured a memorial wall for people to write the name of a loved one.

For those unable to attend the event, Hospice of Michigan is always accepting donations and volunteers.

