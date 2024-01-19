Bad Moon Rising? Lions Lunar luck ahead of historic Sunday

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH — It’s the biggest weekend in over 30 years for the Detroit Lions as they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday— The winner securing a spot in the NFC Championship game.

And while stats, player health, and analytics are important in determining a game like this— some of the Lion's most diehard fans are keeping their eyes on the skies for some help.

I want to start by saying that I understand that it's the players and coaches that win or lose games— BUT with the Lions on the cusp of doing what was once thought impossible, a lot of us are looking anywhere we can for help.

That's why these lunar observations are getting so much attention.

Jay Cuda pointed out on Twitter before this season's Thanksgiving Day game against Green Bay that since the 1960's the Lions are winless on Thanksgiving when the moon is in a waxing gibbous phase.

i have bad news for the lions :(



since the afl/nfl merger, they are 0-12 (.000) on thanksgiving when the moon is in a waxing gibbous phase. tomorrow is a waxing gibbous pic.twitter.com/IlKqXH5cgr — Jay Cuda (@JayCuda) November 22, 2023

Hard to argue with as the Packers upset the Lions this season under -- you guessed it-- a waxing gibbous moon. The Lions are now 0-13 since 1966 when these factors all line up.

Inspired by that stat, Lions beat writer Mike Payton recently pointed out the Lion's playoff win last weekend against Los Angeles was under the same moon phase as the franchise's last playoff win back in 1992.

This time, a waxing crescent moon shined over Detroit

Do I know what that means? No - but I'm not taking any chances.

So— looking toward the sky this weekend for some help, we found the Lions and the Bucs Sunday will be playing under a waxing gibbous moon— the same moon that spelled disaster on Thanksgiving.

—But it looks like it's only a problem on Thanksgiving. The Lions have won all other games this season under the waxing gibbous - including their FIRST NFC North Championship over the Minnesota Vikings.

FOX 17 Will Moon Phases help the Lions? Probably not, but some strange patterns are emerging.

I don't want to jinx anything, but I like the looks of that— knock on wood.

And just in case the moon thing is ridiculous, I'll be wearing my Barry Sanders jersey for good luck.

Andy Curtis Lil' Andy Curtis not knowing it would be 30 years before he saw a Lions playoff win.

