BACK TO SCHOOL: GRPS students return to class

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Students in the Grand Rapids Public Schools district returned into the classroom to begin a new year on Monday, August 19th.

Those attending Innovation Central High School were welcomed back into a newly upgraded building after a multi-million-dollar renovation.

FOX 17 spoke with the new principal Derrick Martin about the changes.

"It's really a jewel of Grand Rapids Public Schools, really of our state," Martin said. "We have worked hard to create a building that is conducive to learning to really give our students the same edge as all other students in Kent County, and by improving our facilities and improving the way that we provide learning to scholars, I just want them to look forward to a great school year and really an enhancement of what we offer."

Martin emphasized security remains a top priority.

"Now when you come into the building, you don't go directly into the building. You're buzzed in and then you had, there's a additional layer of security where you will need to then be identified and then allowed into the building, so that really just provides a safer learning environment, not only for our scholars, but for the staff that work in the building every day as well."

Other renovations at Innovation Central are still in the works, including a three-million-dollar project upgrading the Betty Ford Auditorium.

