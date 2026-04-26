Axe used in Battle Creek fight, 40-year-old man injured

An axe was used during a Saturday fight in Battle Creek, leaving a 40-year-old man injured, according to a news release from Battle Creek Police.

Officers were called to N. Wabash Avenue north of Capital Avenue NE shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday, police said.

The fight was between the victim and someone he knew, police said.

The victim was hurt in his chest and elbow, and went to a hospital for treatment, police said.

The suspect, a 44-year-old man, left the scene but officers later took him into custody without any issues, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Battle Creek Police at (269) 781-0911, or tips can be given anonymously through Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888.