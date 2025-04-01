AVOID THE 'FUNNEL EFFECT': How to Properly Slope Your Home's Surroundings Before Severe Weather

(WXMI) — There is potential for more severe weather rolling through West Michigan on Wednesday.

Rob Vansuilichem, owner and general manager of Everdry Waterproofing, explained three things you can do to get ready for tomorrow's storms.

“Make sure the grades slope away from the house. Another thing you can do is make sure that your gutters are clean and your downspouts extend out away from the house. Check your basement windows because there could be cracks, there could be weaknesses around the windows,” Vansuilichem said.

The key is ensuring that water is directed away from the foundation.

“Make sure that the ground slopes away from the house. If it's coming in, it's acting like a funnel. So you just basically want to make sure you might have to berm it up a little bit. If it slopes toward the house, that's obviously not a good thing because it's dumping water right next to the foundation,” he added.

In the event of storm damage, residents should be cautious of potential scams. Lisa Frohnapfel, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Michigan, advises homeowners to verify the legitimacy of repair services.

“The most important thing is to make sure that you're working with somebody that is reputable. You want to go to BBB.org and go ahead and do as much research as you can to investigate the individual,” Frohnapfel said.

If damage occurs, residents are advised to avoid downed power lines, assess the situation, and seek professional assistance.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

