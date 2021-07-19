Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Autistic, hearing-impaired in Michigan offered designation

items.[0].image.alt
Scripps
SOS Benson Presser
Posted at 4:37 PM, Jul 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-19 16:37:32-04

MASON, Mich. (AP) — Michigan residents with conditions that could impede communication with law enforcement such as deafness or autism can now apply to have a designation associated with their information that comes up on officers’ computer systems during traffic stops.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson promoted the so-called “communication impediment designation” that went into effect this month during a news conference Monday in Mason.

The designation wouldn’t appear on identification cards or documents, but it would appear on the Law Enforcement Information Network that officers use to create safe and productive interactions.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time