Authorities search for suspect involved with Kalamazoo shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is searching for the suspect involved in a shooting that happened in the area of Riverview Drive and East Patterson Street early Wednesday morning around 1:29 AM. KDPS says the victim, a 42-year-old man, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Authorities have not located the suspect, and say the area of the shooting may have an increased police presence as the investigation is ongoing.

If you have information that can aid in the investigation, go to the Kalamazoo Public Safety Website or call at (269) 488-8911. To stay anonymous, you can call Kalamazoo Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

