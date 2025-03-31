Attorney, mother relieved surrogacy process will simplify in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — FOX 17 has reported extensively over the years on a West Michigan mother, forced to adopt her own biological children that she had through a gestational surrogate.

Now, Tammy Myers says what happened to her won't be repeated for any other Michigan family.

It was her breast cancer diagnosis that meant growing Myer's family would require help.

“Sadly it was highly hormone positive, which meant that I could not carry another child, without bringing back the risk of bringing back my cancer,” Myers said.

The Myers family found a surrogate, who agreed to carry Tammy's babies to term. The surrogate worked for free, which was previously required under Michigan law.

“We did know it would be complicated. We didn’t know quite how complicated it would be,” Myers said.

Ultimately, Tammy and her husband had to adopt their own biological twins. The law at that time meant surrogacy processes varied from county to county and a Kent County judge wouldn't agree to sign a pre-birth order.

“I was just enraged in what was happening to us. When we really should just be feeling pure joy,” Myers said.

Legislative changes mean surrogates, starting April 2, 2025, can be paid in Michigan.

“Typically, we’re looking for women that are 21-42, have a track of full-term uncomplicated pregnancies, have had no more than 5 prior vaginal deliveries, or 3 prior c-sections and are just stable in their lives. They’re emotionally stable, they’re financially stable, and they’re ready to take this on on behalf of another incredibly deserving couple who needs their help,” Founder of Brownstone Surrogacy, Jarret Zafran, explained.

Most surrogates can expect to take home $60,000-$75,000, according to Zafran.

The more important change comes to parentage, Tammy and Melissa Neckers, her attorney agree.

“The court, the statute says, must, without a hearing, issue a parentage order so that prior to the baby being born, everybody knows who the parents are. Everybody knows that the surrogate is not the parent, and then when the baby is born, vital records can put the correct parents on the birth certificate. So it changes everything. It really eliminates all the problems that Tammy and Jordan had,” Miller Johnson Fertility Attorney Melissa Neckers said.

Changes to the law mean there will be fewer issues for future families, like the one Tammy experienced.

Her twins are now four years old.

“I just knew I had to do something. So I became that momma bear,” Myers said.

