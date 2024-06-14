Asian-Pacific Festival illuminates Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Festival will kick off Friday, June 14th offering a free community event to share the rich culture of Asian and Pacific Islander music, food, and art.

Starting at 11:00 am on Friday, the first day of the festival will feature a K-pop dance competition, a neon Glow Party showcasing prominent Asian DJs, and a Lion dance performance.

On Saturday, June 15th, guests will be treated to a lineup of performances including by renowned Hmong artists David Yang, Chenning, Japanese DJ Kohei, Soundredd - Filipino rock band from Chicago, Mc Hung Kiet, HMG group, and many others.

Sunday, June 16th, celebrates family and community with interactive activities, hula lessons, Haka performances, and opportunities for all ages to engage in cultural exploration. On the festival’s second stage, there will be instructional sessions, where attendees are invited to immerse themselves in the rich cultural heritage of Asia and the Pacific Islands, fostering a spirit of unity and understanding.

Founder and Executive Director of the Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Foundation (GRAPF), Ace Marasigan says this a very unique event and a great opportunity for inclusion in West Michigan. "We've crafted a space where everyone is not just welcome but celebrated, where our differences are our strength, and where unity is the heartbeat of our community. Through food, music, and shared experiences, we unite as one."

A new addition to the festival this year is Filipino-inspired craft beer by City Built Brewing, The Mitten Brewing, Zini Vodka, and Founders Brewing.

The festival runs from 11:00 am to 11:00 pm on Friday and Saturday, and from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Sunday at Calder Plaza in downtown Grand Rapids.

