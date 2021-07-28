Ascension Hospital group making COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for staff

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — In a news release posted to their website, Ascension Hospital group annouced Tuesday, July 27, that all staff is required to get a COVID-19 vaccination, as well a flu vaccination

"As the COVID-19 pandemic continues and new variants of the virus emerge, Ascension continues to focus on ensuring our associates are protected – for the safety of patients and visitors, our associates, our families and loved ones, and the community," Ascension said in the newsletter.

All staff is required to get the vaccinations, regardless of whether or not they work directly with patients.

This includes volunteers and vendors entering Ascension facilities.

In alignment with Ascension's annual flu vaccine requreiment, staff must receive the COVID-19 vaccine by Friday, Nov. 12.

For those who are unable to get the vaccine due to a medical condition, Ascension will provide a process for requesting an exemption, similar to the process they use for the annual influenza vaccine.

