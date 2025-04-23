ArtPrize 2025 announces key dates, featured experience

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Organizers released new details Wednesday about ArtPrize 2025. The festival will run from September 18 to October 4, bringing creatives from around the world to the greater Grand Rapids area.

This year's featured experience is called 'Arborialis.' It's described as "a large-scale, immersive installation that blends light, sound, and environment into an otherworldly forest experience. It’s a multisensory journey you won’t forget..."

Arborialis, photo by John Owens

Here are some other key dates:



Friday, September 19 – Opening Celebration

Saturday, September 20 – Merchants and Makers Market

Friday, September 26 – ArtPrize HalfTime Show

Saturday, September 27 – Merchants and Makers Market

Friday, October 3 – Awards Ceremony

Saturday, October 4 – Merchants and Makers Market

ArtPrize 2025 is still looking for artists to participate. $600,000 in prizes are grants are up for grabs. Submissions are open through May 30. More information can be found here.

In 2024, ArtPrize brought in over 795,000 visitors to the greater Grand Rapids area, generating a net economic impact of roughly $71 million.

