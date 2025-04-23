ArtPrize 2025 announces key dates, featured experience

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Organizers released new details Wednesday about ArtPrize 2025. The festival will run from September 18 to October 4, bringing creatives from around the world to the greater Grand Rapids area.
This year's featured experience is called 'Arborialis.' It's described as "a large-scale, immersive installation that blends light, sound, and environment into an otherworldly forest experience. It’s a multisensory journey you won’t forget..."
Here are some other key dates:
- Friday, September 19 – Opening Celebration
- Saturday, September 20 – Merchants and Makers Market
- Friday, September 26 – ArtPrize HalfTime Show
- Saturday, September 27 – Merchants and Makers Market
- Friday, October 3 – Awards Ceremony
- Saturday, October 4 – Merchants and Makers Market
ArtPrize 2025 is still looking for artists to participate. $600,000 in prizes are grants are up for grabs. Submissions are open through May 30. More information can be found here.
In 2024, ArtPrize brought in over 795,000 visitors to the greater Grand Rapids area, generating a net economic impact of roughly $71 million.
