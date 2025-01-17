ArtPrize 2024 brings in more than $71M in net economic impact

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — World of Winter is in full swing in downtown Grand Rapids, but in several months, it's ArtPrize season.

The new numbers show the impact this competition has on the community.

Researchers at Grand Valley State University report that last year's ArtPrize brought millions of dollars into the community and attracted hundreds of thousands of visitors.

"ArtPrize is the most important thing for our business. It is bigger than Christmas,” Oh, Hello Paper & Gifts Owner Kayla Benda said.

She is celebrating five years in business in her location off of Monroe Center in downtown Grand Rapids.

“ArtPrize is literally our bread and butter, and we wouldn't be able to do anything without it. So we hope it continues,” Benda said.

ArtPrize, John Katerberg

No need to worry; ArtPrize organizers are already getting ready for 2025.

“We are looking at some really amazing activations, some really amazing exhibitions," ArtPrize Executive Director Catlin Whitington said.

GVSU researchers show their data on the 2024 event's economic impact:

ArtPrize

“We did see more people inside the store this year,” Benda said.



Researchers add the economic impact is 30% higher compared to the year prior.

“We’re really excited to see such a great response from the public,” Whitington said.

ArtPrize organizers explain they can’t wait for this year.

“We're focused on the authentic arts experience and the authentic cultural experience that really makes the time, not just for the visitors but for the artists and for the venues and for everybody involved,” Whitington said.

FOX 17

ArtPrize 2025 will run from Sept. 18 through Oct. 4.

Registration is still open for artists looking to compete.

The economic impact of ArtPrize

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube