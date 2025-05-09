Are grocery prices breaking your budget? WE WANT TO HEAR FROM YOU

It is no secret the prices of many things has increased over the past few years, but we've heard a lot about how the food you put on the table keeps going up in cost.

Don't Waste Your Money 9 things to buy now to help tariff-proof your pantry John Matarese

Now we want to know, have you adjusted what you shop for at the supermarket to keep your family's budget from busting? Are you not buying some food you would have in the past, or choosing less-expensive alternatives?

Tell us through the survey below.

We are looking into how we all can shop smart at the supermarket and want to hear from you!

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube