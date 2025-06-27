Are fireworks prices about to explode this Fourth of July?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — As the Fourth of July holiday approaches, fireworks enthusiasts may be in for a surprise when it comes to the prices of their favorite pyrotechnics.

According to Brian Shafer, the operator of Jake's Fireworks store, the costs of fireworks have remained "pretty static across the board," with some items seeing slight increases or decreases.

"The ground bloom flowers are $1.19, they're $1.20 this year, it's just a supply thing," Shafer said, noting that this may not be the case for all fireworks sellers.

Shafer explained that larger companies typically place their orders a year in advance, dispelling rumors that recent tariffs have significantly impacted this year's prices.

"Nothing changed this year to where everyone was only putting in orders a month ago when the tariffs were announced," Shafer said.

However, he cautioned consumers to be wary of smaller or independent fireworks tents that may try to take advantage of the situation.

"A lot of people are blaming tariffs. It's an easy way to make a couple of extra dollars," Shafer said, advising shoppers to "shop around" and be cautious of deals that seem too good to be true.

Aaron Snowden, an employee at Phantom Fireworks, echoed Shafer's sentiments, stating that most of their inventory was already in stock and their prices were not affected this year. However, Snowden warned that prices may increase next year.

Despite the potential price fluctuations, fireworks enthusiasts can still find deals and discounts, like the one Shafer highlighted on a favorite firework that dropped from $90 to $75 this year.

As the Fourth of July celebrations approach, it's crucial for consumers to be informed and compare prices to ensure they get the best value for their money while enjoying the vibrant displays safely.

