Arbor Circle will celebrate 25th anniversary at 2022 Spring Forward event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Arbor Circle will celebrate its 25th anniversary at this year’s Spring Forward event. The event will be held at Frederick Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park on May 25.

It was also announced that the 2022 Spring Forward honoree will be Neil Kimball. Kimball is an Arbor Circle founding board member, who joined organization when it was formed in 1996. He was previously a member of the Child Guidance Clinic Board, which merged with other agencies to create Arbor Circle.

“The original goal of the new Arbor Circle was to combine the resources and talents of four smaller non-profits and compatible services into a larger more efficient and effective entity providing a broad range of services,” said Kimball. “The original four agencies were Family Impact, Mercy Respite Center, Grand Rapids Child Guidance Clinic, and the Advisory Center for Teens. AOS (Alcohol Outpatient Services) joined shortly after the original merger. The non-profit world was changing and it was difficult for small non-profits to obtain sufficient funding from grants and donations to provide their services to the people who needed it. I think the merger of these agencies resulted in a very strong and effective organization that is a real force for good in the West Michigan community.”

Individuals who wish to get involved with Arbor Circle can find more information on their website.

