Apartment complex fire contained in Byron Township

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — First responders were called to Byron Lakes Apartments just before 11:41 p.m. Thursday in response to a fire.

They were there for several hours, working to contain the flames. Everyone was evacuated, according to maintenance.

There were no initial reports of serious injuries or deaths, according to Kent County Dispatch. Pets, reportedly, made it out safely as well. The American Red Cross was there to help residents find housing.

FOX 17 Fire crews at Byron Lakes Apartments

Maintenance said the building has 36 units, spread across 3 floors — adding that the majority of the fire was on the third floor.

Kent County Sheriff's Office confirmed that its deputies were on scene, but left before the fire crews did. Those crews remained for hours after the main blaze, trying to put out hot spots.

Cutlerville FD was the leading agency and received assistance from agencies in Wyoming and Byron Township.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube