Anthony Michael Hall attends showing of "The Breakfast Club" at Wealthy Street Theatre

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It was a nostalgic night for "The Breakfast Club" fans in Grand Rapids Thursday night.

Anthony Michael Hall visited the Wealthy Street Theater Thursday night for a screening the 1985 hit movie. Hall was last in Grand Rapids in 2019.

Fox 17 got a chance to catch up with him before the showing.

Anthony Michael Hall full interview

“It's great to be back here in Grand Rapids, and I'm glad it's not cold. It was freezing last time I was here," he reminisced. "I'm 56 as I stand here with you. You know, I was 16 when I made this movie, so it's such a trip to have 40 year old films.”

The show was sold out. Hall will be touring around the Midwest, his next stop being in Indianapolis.

He was asked about his relationship to the cast all these decades later.

“I went to Pittsburgh recently, and there was a reunion of sorts. We've done some at the shows, you know, with Molly and Ally and Judd. So I saw the three of them recently. It was actually on my birthday in April, so it was a lot of fun."

