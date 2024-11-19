Annual Turkey Drop set to collect frozen birds on Wednesday

WEST MICHIGAN — An annual tradition to help families put a full meal on the table for Thanksgiving returns to West Michigan on Wednesday.

Mel Trotter Ministries hosts the 21st Annual Turkey Drop on November 20, just over a week before the national holiday. This year the nonprofit is aiming to collect more than 5,000 frozen turkeys to hand out to family in need throughout West Michigan.

In 2024 Mel Trotter is partnering with the Muskegon Rescue Mission and Gateway Mission in Holland for additional drop off locations. Feeding America West Michigan is donating both space to store the donated birds and trucks to deliver them.

The donations are needed because food insecurity has increased in the area, according to Mel Trotter.

Drop off locations this year include:



Celebration! Cinema Grand Rapids North, 2121 Celebration Dr NE, Grand Rapids

Celebration! Cinema Grand Rapids South, 1506 Eastport Drive, Grand Rapids

Mel Trotter Ministries, 225 Commerce Ave. SW, Grand Rapids

Mel Trotter Ministries Jenison Thrift Store, 7500 Cottonwood Dr., Jenison

Muskegon Rescue Mission’s Men's Shelter, 400 W Laketon Ave, Muskegon, MI 49441

Gateway Mission Men’s Center, 166 S River Ave., Holland, MI 49424

Donations will be accepted from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

If you want to help out, but cannot make it to a drop off location, Mel Trotter is accepting financial donations. $20 will cover the cost of a single turkey.

