Annual Grandma and me tea time coming to Kentwood

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The city of Kentwood is set to host its annual "Grandma and Me Tea Time" event on Wednesday at the Kentwood Activities Center. The gathering will take place from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The event promises a day filled with light lunch, refreshments, crafts, games, and a sweet finish with ice cream.

Activities are designed to help grandparents and grandchildren to connect and strengthen their understanding of one another. Attendees are encouraged to dress up in attire that makes them feel fancy.

Registration fees are $5.95 for senior member grandmothers, $7 for non-member grandmothers, and $5 per child. This event presents a unique opportunity for bonding with the special young people in your life

