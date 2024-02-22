Watch Now
'An experience': People watch Air Force Two land ahead of VP's GR visit

FOX17
Posted at 3:20 PM, Feb 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-22 15:23:37-05

CASCADE TWP., Mich. — As part of Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to Grand Rapids, Air Force Two touched down at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport on Thursday.

It happened just before 12:30 p.m.

A few dozen people watched Air Force Two come in from the airport’s viewing park including Terri Lambright from Wyoming and her three-year-old grandson. She says they initially stopped by to see her daughter’s flight for Las Vegas take off, but then got to witness a lot more.

“I have never seen it before,” said Lambright. “It’s been an experience. Something surprising and wasn’t expected.”

Senator Debbie Stabenow and U.S. Representative Hillary Scholten greeted the vice president as she got off the plane.

