An assistant coach starts a new Big Red basketball tradition

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon High School Athletics have a tradition of excellence and now thanks to a generous gift, the seniors on the boys’ basketball team will be able to show their Big Red pride in style.

“ I haven’t even put it on yet. This is my first time. “Said Senior M’Khi Guy.He and Montrel Oliver showed off their new basketball varsity jackets. Montral saying, “When you wear it around , it's just like you’re part of the community of the Big Reds and everybody knows it's a great program to be a part of, and you get that love from the community when they see this jacket.”

“Having a varsity jacket gives you those memories back on what happened and the things that you've been through with having a being a part of that basketball team. It definitely means a lot. “Said M’Khi.

The pair, along with the other two seniors on the team didn’t have to buy the jackets, they were a gift. From assistant basketball coach Deshaun Thrower. In 2014 he was the state of Michigan’s Mr. Basketball and wanted to make sure the seniors would have something that shows everyone were they come from.

“I'm just happy that they got something to enjoy. They got something that represents my brand and Muskegon all together when they go off to school and represent the program and just, you know, got to name my name Muskegon program so they get to take that for the rest of their life wherever they go.” Said Deshaun.

Head coach Keith Guy knows how much a varsity jacket will mean in the future for his players and didn’t hesitate when Coach Thrower told him his idea.

“I'm like, yeah, absolutely. It'll be great for our kid, be also great fort his program, his sports brand, and also be great, you know, a touch you know, for the seniors who are leaving just to get some type of gift. “Said Head Coach Guy.

The players appreciate the jackets and plan on wearing them with pride when they go to their colleges in the fall. M’khi saying, “It just saying that I'm a part of that community, that foundation and the program that's built before me so it just it's just going to mean a lot to be able to have it on my back.”

“This right here, it really shows that he loves and cares about us, because he didn’t have to do this. He did this just out of love.” Said Montrel.

Coach Thrower’s goal is to make this a new Big Red tradition. He plans on giving the senior players varsity jackets next year and keep it going into the future.

