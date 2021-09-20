Watch
Alma planning chairman quits after migrant housing vote

file photo
Posted at 4:23 PM, Sep 20, 2021
ALMA, Mich. (AP) — An official in a mid-Michigan community has resigned after city commissioners approved a zoning change to allow temporary housing for boys entering at the U.S. border.

Don Ayers was chairman of the Alma Planning Commission.

It had recommended that the zoning change be rejected.

But the Alma City Commission approved it last week, 4-2.

Ayers says he had planned to step down a few months ago, but the way the housing controversy ended made him even more upset.

Ayers believes city commissioners should have defended the work done by the Planning Commission.

