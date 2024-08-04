Allegan Speak Up makes their county loud and proud

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Today marks the third annual pride event hosted by Allegan Speak Up, called Allegan Out Loud.

Two months after normal pride celebrations — Allegan is continuing to make sure everyone is heard.

Allegan Speak Up Co-Founder, Landria Johnson, said, “We need to bring it to Allegan — it’s time — we’re going to do this.”

The name, Allegan Speak Up, was not an accident.

“One of our main things is to give a voice to marginalized people in the community," said Allegan Speak Up Co-Founder, Eddie Quinones-Walker.

Attendees of Allegan Out Loud see the changes taking place.

Allegan County native, Samuel Rocha, said, "Everyone has a voice, so it’s good to see there’s a lot more positive culture around.”

Allegan Speak Up was founded in 2020, following the murder of George Floyd.

“We’re here, we’re your community. You are safe — you are accepted here," Quinones-Walker remarked.

With everything from a Drag Queen story hour to vendors gathering from all across West Michigan, Allegan Out Loud stood proud.

“We recognized that there was a place for us in this community and we decided to put this together and it’s just grown every year,” said Quinones-Walker.

Allegan Out Loud will return again next August, but in the meantime, if you want to get involved, click here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube