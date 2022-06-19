Allegan County Sheriff's Office K9 to receive new body armor thanks to donation

ALLEGAN, Mich. — An Allegan County Sheriff’s Office K9 will receive a bullet and stab protective vest. Thor will be given the new vest thanks to a charitable donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Thor is a 3-year-old dual purpose German Shepherd who is trained in narcotics and patrol work. The K9 is handled by Deputy Scott Vereeke.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. was first established in 2009. The charity provides bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to law enforcement dogs and related agencies throughout the United States. The program is available to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and are employed and certified with law enforcement or other related agencies. The body armor is custom fitted and NIJ certified. The charity has provided over 4,682 vests.

Thor’s vest is also being sponsored by Great Lakes Plumbing and The Devisser Five Star Real Estate Company. The vest is expected to be delivered within 8-10 weeks.

Donations to Vested Interested in K9s, Inc. can be made on their website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube