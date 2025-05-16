ALLEGAN COUNTY: Martin wakes up to extensive damage following possible tornado, storms

MARTIN, Mich. — This morning we're seeing extensive damage after storms Thursday night.

Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig says the Martin area is one of several in West Michigan that showed radar that could indicate a tornado. Crews with the National Weather Service will have to assess the area to confirm if a tornado touched down.

FOX 17's Elliot Grandia was in Martin this morning — getting a full scope of the damage, including homes and businesses, with fallen trees and debris scattered across roads nad lawns.

Martin Township Fire & Rescue reported it has not had reports of injury in and around the village, reinforcing the message 'STAY AWAY STAY ALIVE'. 34 calls for service were made to first responders in the area Thursday night into Friday morning.

MORE PHOTOS FROM MARTIN AFTER THE STORM:

