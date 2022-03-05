Allegan County man dead after pickup truck ends up in field

HOPKINS TWP. — A Hopkins Township man died Friday night after he lost control of his pickup truck and ended up in a field

It happened just before 9:45 p.m. on 22nd Street north of the Hopkins Village limit.

Investigators say the pickup truck was heading north on 22nd street, the driver was coming out of a curve after he lost control of his truck. The car went off the road, overturned and eventually ended up in a field.

The driver of the truck had to be ejected from the truck and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Allegan County Sheriff's say the man was not wearing a seat belt and alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash. The mans name is being withheld because of the ongoing investigation.