Allegan County armed robbery suspects arrested in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two suspects are in custody after an armed robbery and police chase across two counties.

Michigan State Police say Allegan County deputies responded to an armed robbery at the T-Mobile store in Otsego on Thursday.

Michigan State Police say the suspects drove away from the scene of the robbery and were found heading north on US-131.

Troopers say they tried to pull the vehicle over, but the suspects kept driving.

The vehicle was later found in front of a Grand Rapids home.

Two suspects were taken into custody, but police are still looking for a third suspect.

Police say the investigation is still underway.

