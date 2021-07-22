Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Allegan County armed robbery suspects arrested in Grand Rapids

items.[0].image.alt
Michigan State Police
Allegan County t-mobile armed robbery.jpg
Posted at 12:52 PM, Jul 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-22 12:52:18-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two suspects are in custody after an armed robbery and police chase across two counties.

Michigan State Police say Allegan County deputies responded to an armed robbery at the T-Mobile store in Otsego on Thursday.

Michigan State Police say the suspects drove away from the scene of the robbery and were found heading north on US-131.

Troopers say they tried to pull the vehicle over, but the suspects kept driving.

The vehicle was later found in front of a Grand Rapids home.

Two suspects were taken into custody, but police are still looking for a third suspect.

Police say the investigation is still underway.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time