'All it takes is a song': How guitars are helping veterans cope with PTSD

WYOMING, Mich — A new program at the Wyoming VA is striking a chord with those who've served our country.

Guitars for Vets offers veterans the chance to play guitar; using music as a way to combat post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and anxiety.

FOX 17

"Just learning one song, gets you hooked," explained Danny Lucksted, Volunteer Services Specialist, Veterans Health Administration. "We have about a five-and-a-half month wait list. That's how popular this program is."

Lucksted is responsible for researching the national program and bringing it to Wyoming.

It's the 10th and newest Michigan location of Guitars for Vets.

"Thought it would be a great addition to our VA here," he told FOX 17 News. "Most of the people that show up here are brand new to guitar and it really gives them that sense of accomplishment."

The 10-week program provides veteran camaraderie as they learn the skills and scales to hit the right notes.

Brandon Rush always wanted to learn guitar but sacrificed the activity to serve in the Army.

"There wasn't really a lot of time for learning how to play a guitar when you're on active duty," Rush said. "I'm on permanent disability now. So, I have all the time in the world to learn stuff."

FOX 17

Rush is already using the instrument to battle his anxiety and PTSD.

"I'll play every day... I haven't stopped a single day since I started the program," he said. "There are times when I wake up in the middle of the night I'll grab my guitar and start playing after I've had a nightmare or something. And by the time it's over, I'll forget what I'd even dreamed about."

At the end of the program, the participants "graduate" and receive a new guitar to take home.

FOX 17

"It's quite rewarding to see them come from they don't know anything, to they can play a song all by themselves," explained Tricia Torres, a volunteer instructor and Air Force veteran. "Some of them have very significant limitations, whether it be Parkinson's or dementia or something happened to their hand, and we just do the best we can within what they can do, and find a way for them to make music with this awesome instrument."

Rush was one of a handful of students to graduate from Guitars for Vets in early May.

"It's a great program," he said. "[Music] can help bring you out of, you know, the bad place where you are into a good memory. So, all it takes is a song."

To learn more about Guitars for Vets, click here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube