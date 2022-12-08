After years of vacant lots left setting, Battle Creek expands downtown footprint

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek Commissioners is planning to add around 20 acres to its downtown footprint through re-zoning.

They're making the move in hopes of attracting more development to the city— if you drive on Dickman Road right now, there’s not much to look at besides mostly vacant lots.

"We're trying to rejuvenate the area," Battle Creek Planning Administrator Susan Cronander told FOX17 on Wednesday.

The city commission made a slight update this week, choosing to zone this area from neighborhood to downtown commercial.

"We're hoping that this move to provide more flexibility will jumpstart some more interest, more developers to come in," Cronander added.

The city adopted the measure on Monday to give new life to about 16 parcels of land, which is about 23 acres.

Cronander said the city looks to give more opportunities to investors that align with the city’s master plan.

"Housing wouldn't be a bad thing along there to the tee for allows all kinds of uses and mixed uses. So everything from housing to retail office," she said.

A developer has already shown interest in a former K-Mart lot. Cronander said initial talks revolved around the idea of a daycare facility with some housing development.

"That's the first step. We're hoping these parcels also were identified in our plan, our future land use plan, as well as the downtown plan," she added.

A plan also aims to make the area more walkable.

"That encourages people to want to live downtown. And, you know, eat, entertain, you know, enjoy have a quality of life," Cronander said.

Cronander says the city is ready to hear from any potential developers about how they can better improve the downtown area.

"When I got here, I was excited to read all these plans and see that people had been thinking about all these things. So if I can help to get this done, or move it in that direction," she said.

