After Clinton Co. court decision, crash survivors still pushing for no-fault insurance law fixes

LANSING, Mich. — Survivors of catastrophic auto crashes and the people who take care of them are back at the Capitol Wednesday in another effort to urge lawmakers into making adjustments to Michigan’s no-fault auto law, which they say is making it nearly impossible for them to access certain medical care.

Families and loved ones of crash survivors have been regularly making the trip to Lansing to speak with lawmakers since early 2021. Many of them have been gathering via a Facebook group called We Can’t Wait.

FOX 17 is at the Capitol Wednesday as the group makes another attempt to convince lawmakers to adjust the new law— they want to be guaranteed they can access the benefits they were contractually promised when they signed up for, and paid into, a no-fault auto insurance policy.

Under our state’s new auto no-fault insurance law, which took effect on July 2, 2021, any medical service not already covered under our federal Medicare law, which includes in-home caregivers and transportation to medical services, will now only be reimbursed by insurance companies at 55% of what they were back in 2019. The law also caps the number of hours that family members can provide care to just 56 hours a week.

There are roughly 18,000 Michiganders currently receiving medical benefits from their auto no-fault policies.

According to advocates, these new rules have created a situation in which many local care providers have either had to shut their doors completely or stop accepting patients who receive benefits via a no-fault insurance policy.

On Friday though, a judge in Clinton County issued an opinion in a case that a crash survivor filed against their insurance provider, State Farm. Judge Shannon Schlegel said in her opinion that this new fee schedule cannot be retroactively applied to people who purchased insurance policies, and were injured, in the period before the new law went into effect.

According to CPAN, an origination dedicated to preserving Michigan’s previous no-fault insurance benefits, this is the 5th such instanced of a circuit court judge in the state ruling that the new law can’t be applied retroactively.

FOX 17's Coverage of No-Fault Auto Reform Care Crisis

May 17, 2021 — New Law Could Have Devastating Consequences

June 2, 2021 — "We're Paying the Price With Our Lives": FOX 17 Extended Coverage

June 9, 2021 — Hundreds of Survivors Protest at Capitol

June 10, 2021 — Rep. Berman Introduces Bill to Prevent Cuts

June 23, 2021 — Advocates Rally Again at Capitol

June 26, 2021 — House Approves $10M Fund

June 30, 2021 — Advocates Say $25M Isn't Enough

July 7, 2021 — Family Scared to Lose Caregivers

July 23, 2021 — Providers Begin Closing their Doors

Aug. 4, 2021 — Patients Continue to Lose Care

Sept. 24, 2021 — Changes Causing Chaos for Survivors

Sept. 27, 2021 — 'We Can't Wait' ArtPrize Entry Highlights Care Crisis

Oct. 4, 2021 — Protest Outside Business of SML Shirkey

Oct. 14, 2021 — Some Insurers Not Following Intent of Law

Oct. 27, 2021 — New Round of Bills Announced

Jan. 11, 2022— Report Says No Fault Reform Created Crisis of Care

March 16, 2022— Crash survivors back again at Capitol to urge no-fault insurance law fix

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube