After a year of cancellations and modifications, events are back in West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN — The city of Grand Rapids is excited for this weekend. For the first time in a long time, it feels like having fun is an option.

“It’s cool to see the city alive again,” Richard App, City of Grand Rapids retail retention and attraction specialist said.

Alive and thriving. This weekend, there will be live music at Canal Street Park, and down Monroe Center.

“Our city is made for fun,” App said.

In Grand Haven, Chamber of Commerce events manager Randal Stewart finally has some events to manage.

“We probably get about a hundred calls a day. Asking what activities are going on,” Stewart said.

Stewart says this summer will be a good one for tourism after a bleak 2020.

“It’s just business back as usual,” Stewart said.

Friday, June 4:

Big Boy Clinic – mountain biking at Copper Harbor. More details here.

PLEIN AIR by Festival of the Arts in downtown Grand Rapids. More details here.

Art on the Mall in Kalamazoo. More details here.

Riverfront zipline in Allegan. More details here.

Artists exhibit in Barry County. More details here.

Hastings Farmers Market at Barry County Courthouse. More details here.

Battle Bots Improv Show at The Comedy Project. More details here.

"GETAWAY" exhibit in Lowell. More details here.

"Back to the Bricks" car show. More details here.

Trolley Around Town in Hastings. More details here.

Drew Behringer at BrickYard Tavern in Grand Rapids. More details here.

Saturday, June 5:

National Trails Day in Saugatuck. More details here.

Antiques on the Bluff in St. Joseph. More details here.

"328 Days Later" sketch comedy show in Grand Rapids. More details here.

"Always... Patsy Cline" in Grand Rapids. More details here.

Sunday, June 6:

Jim & Marie Preston Sunday Strings at Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park. More details here.

Little Art Park GR. More details here.

