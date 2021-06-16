Adaptive canoe and kayak clinic allows participants of all abilities to enjoy water

WALKER, Mich — A partnership between Mary Free Bed Wheelchair and Adaptive Sports and the City of Kentwood Parks and Recreation Department is allowing people of all ages and abilities to enjoy the water.

An adaptive kayak and canoe clinic was held Wednesday at Millennium Park.

"We have not only physical disabilities, but also cognitive, and everything in between," explained Meg Bouman, Wheelchair and Adaptive Sports Coordinator for Mary Free Bed. "Our team is working hard to adapt the equipment to the specific needs of each participant."

Jeff Shupe was happy to have his two daughters participate.

"We just like to keep them active, you know, when these things are available," he said. "That's great that these kids can get out and do this."

Bouman said they hope to hold more adaptive canoe and kayak clinics and also expand to other parts of West Michigan.

Wednesday's clinic is just one of the many programs offered by the Kentwood Parks and Recreation Department and Mary Free Bed Wheelchair and Adaptive Sports.

