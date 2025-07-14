Ada teen critical after being pulled from water; bystanders, police chief credited for lifesaving measures

LUDINGTON, Mich. — A West Michigan police chief is being thanked for helping to save a teenager pulled from the water Monday morning.

According to the Ludington Police Department, first responders were dispatched just before noon to Stearns Beach to a report of a possible drowning.

The victim was pulled from the water by friends. When first responders arrived, the 18-year-old female from Ada was breathing.

LPD says first responders immediately provided additional aid until she could be ultimately airlifted to a Grand Rapids hospital. As of Monday evening, the patient remained in critical but stable condition.

The Ludington Police Department highlighted the quick and decisive work of bystanders who helped remove the victim from the water.

They then gave special thanks to Paw Paw Police Chief Eric Rottman and a family member, who immediately began CPR efforts that are believed to have been lifesaving.

