Ada boy scout troop prepare backpacks for homeless GRPS students

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A boy scout in Ada is hoping to earn the rank of Eagle Scout, and to get there, he's taken on a project to help others.

16-year-old Gracin Chaprnka is hoping to bring attention to the issue of youth homelessness in Grand Rapids, and help those affected by it.

He raised enough money to buy 100 backpacks and fill them with school supplies and calculators before donating them to the Grand Rapids Public School Homeless Program.

Tim Chaprnka

"I'm very excited about the bags, and I'm very excited, these kids are getting some help," Chaprnka said. "But what I'm more excited about is the fact that I'm getting the opportunity today to raise more community awareness about the issue. And the fact that I've done my part, and I'm glad I'm passing it down to someone else."

Chaprnka, who is part of troop 290 in Ada, directed his fellow scouts in researching the best deals for the supplies and had them help write hand-written notes to encourage the kids who get those bags.

Tim Chaprnka

Chaprnka had to take out a loan in order to pay for the backpacks and supplies. If you would like to contribute to his project, click here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube