Active violence drill scheduled Wednesday at Grand Ledge High School

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — An active violence drill is scheduled to take place in Grand Ledge on Wednesday.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office says the full-scale training exercise will be held at Grand Ledge High School.

We’re told the school, as well as Neff Elementary, will be closed between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. while the exercise is in progress.

Deputies add Beagle Middle School will also be closed but will reopen at noon.

Kent Street will be shut down between Green and Jenne streets to all except residents who live there, authorities say.

The sheriff’s office says the access driveway connecting Beagle Middle School and M-43 will be closed to traffic except those taking part in the exercise.

The public is advised to avoid the area.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube