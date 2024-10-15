Action plan would make childcare more accessible to West Michigan families

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A significant plan to make quality childcare more accessible in West Michigan — regardless of income level — was unveiled Tuesday morning.

The West Regional Childcare Action Plan, organized by The Right Place, was funded by a $268,000 grant allocated by the state’s MI Future program.

The plan outlines the current state of childcare providers in West Michigan and the problems impacting families in the area, organizers tell FOX 17.

Tuesday’s press conference, hosted by Vibrant Futures, explored areas that may potentially be redeveloped or restructured.

“It has pieces … to address the childcare shortage, the talent shortage,” says Vibrant Futures CEO Chana Edmond-Verley. “So it's about building supply. It's about attracting more talent. It's about building out facilities. It's about doing more advocacy so that all of us are aware of this.”

Parents, employers, public entities and private investors are participating in the plan’s launch because all voices are being heard.

Check out Vibrant Futures’ website for more information.

