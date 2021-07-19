Fire in Dowagiac County leaves one apartment with smoke and heat damage

DOWAGIAC COUNTY, Mich. — Dowagiac Fire and Wayne Township Fire Departments were sent to a structure fire at the Parkside Apartments on Saturday.

Apartment 12 caught fire with no one in it according to neighbors. By the time firefighters arrived the adjoining occupant of apartment 11 left.

Crews extinguished the fire and confirmed no one was present in the unit. The structure fire was declared under control 20 minutes after its initial report.

The occupant of unit 12 and her children had left the apartment approximately an hour before the fire was reported. She is not aware of any activity that would have led to the origin of the fire and did not have renter's insurance authorities report.

All of unit 12 experienced heat and smoke damage.

The fire is currently determined to be accidental pending further investigation according to Deputy Fire Chief Robert Smit.

