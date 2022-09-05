Abandoned house fire under investigation

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Fire Marshals are investigating what caused a fire at an abandoned Kalamazoo home early Monday morning.

The fire happened around 5:15 a.m. on Cooley Street between North Westnedge Avenue and North Park Street.

Officers say when they arrived on the scene, they noticed smoke and flames coming from the home.

Firefighters had the fire under control within 15 minutes.

One firefighter suffered a minor hand laceration while putting out the fire. The officer was treated at a local hospital and was later released.

No other injuries were reported.

If you have any information on the fire, you're asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or the Fire Marshal's office at 269-337-8260.