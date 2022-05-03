A Vigil for Noah: community honors one-year-old whose body was found in a creek

WYOMING, MICH. — Dozens of people came out to honor the life of one-year-old Noah Jordan at Ideal Park in Wyoming. Many of them lived in the area he went missing and even helped with search efforts.

The vigil was organized by community members and took place around 8:30 p.m. near the creek where Noah's body was found Monday morning. It started with a prayer, then a balloon and lantern release. The crowd also lit candles and placed them along the creek.

Many mothers, fathers and grandmothers came out and brought their children. They say Noah's death hits close to home, and although he wasn't their child, they're hurting too.

Community members plan to start a petition to add a fence in front of the creek, so that no other family has to go through this again. Funeral arrangements for Noah have not been announced.

