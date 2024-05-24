A section of the White Pine Trail will close for the summer

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Home to cyclists, runners and rollerbladers. According to the DNR the White Pine Trail in Rockford is one of the busiest. Starting next week, the trail will be closed, and users will be detoured onto city sidewalks.

“It’s peaceful, not too far from everything as well. So ,you don't have to walk very far to feel like you're in the nature.” Said Sami Schrotenboer

The white pine trail in Rockford doesn’t feel like you are in the middle of the city. Wildlife is everywhere you look. Bryn Eagleson said, “It's beautiful. I love it. Just the birds around and every now and then you'll see a deer. So, it's a beautiful walk for sure.”

Starting May 28 the White Pine Trail in Rockford will be closed.

“It's a beautiful walk for sure. I'm gonna miss it.” Said Bryn

The closure will be between downtown and the trail parking lot on north main street. The trail is being closed because Wolverine World Wide is going to install a remediation system to stop polluted ground water at their former tannery property from getting into the Rogue River.

“So, I really do like this section of trail. But if it has to be closed for a little while, it's understandable and we'll be back when it reopens.” Said Sami.

While this section is closed all trail traffic will be detoured onto downtown sidewalks.

Suzanne Martin said, “I think I would like to try it once with this detour and see what it's like see what it's all about. In all likelihood, it won't be that bad, but we'll probably head south rather than north.”

Some bicyclists are concerned that the detour will be on city sidewalks. Carl Johnson said “I usually get off my bike and walk because I don't think it's his right to ride a bike on a sidewalk when you're passing people. I just think that's dangerous.

Most people understand that stopping PFAS and other chemicals from getting into the river has to be done. Carl said “You know, environmentally, they’ve l got to do the work. So, you can't say that's not a good thing to do”

The DNR says Wolverine World Wide has until October 31 to complete the project but is hopeful that it will be finished sooner.

